5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $440,000

This home with a great floorplan will not be around for long. It can be a multi generational living, 3 (master) bedrooms are over sized and 4 bathrooms total. A great room w/ family-room, living-room, dining-room and fireplace. New electric, A/C unit plus 3 mini splits. It has 3 Car-carports and for protection security screens for doors and windows. No Clue Report.