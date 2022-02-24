Wow, just wow! Magnificent manufactured home nestled on a horse property surrounded by Mountain views. Captivating interior boasts a welcoming living/dining room with a trending palette, handsome engineered laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and abundant natural light. Well-sized family room w/French doors to the patio. Stunning eat-in kitchen offers white upper cabinets, gray lower cabinets, granite counters, skylights, sparkling SS appliances, and a center island w/a breakfast bar. This property features two main bedrooms that have private bathrooms! Massive backyard has a covered patio, fenced space, desert plants, storage shed, plant nursery, horse barn, and an oversized garage that can also be a workshop! Everything is here! Make this yours now!
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $445,000
The Senate Commerce Committee approved legislation making it illegal for the Chinese Communist Party to own property in Arizona. But SB 1342, the proposal by Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, goes on to include any member of the party as well.
Tucson police say a 51-year-old man was shot to death after he and a group of others refused to leave the backyard of a home.
News and notes from No. 3-ranked Arizona’s 83-69 win over Oregon State Thursday night in McKale Center.
Squared Up Pizza is the first Sicilian-style pizza place in Tucson. The pizzeria is inspired by Patrick McColley's visit to New York, where he met and recruited multi-generational pizzaiolo Mario Badali to bring his family recipe to Tucson.
The Senate will now consider the measure, which calls for an alternative to algebra 2 such as personal finance, computer science, statistics or business math.
For Star subscribers: A Tucson student housing complex purchased for $12.9 million and flipped into luxury apartments has sold for $61.6 million.
Historic surprise: Tucson's Tumamoc Hill has been home to a boathouse for more than a century. Science is the reason why.
For Star subscribers: With police-violence cases these days, first come videos, then comes background. Citizens previously accused the officer in a Nov. 14 clash at a Tucson restaurant of rudeness, aggression.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
Republican lawmakers are moving to let voters throughout the state override the ability of local voters to set minimum wages for cities.