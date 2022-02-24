 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $445,000

Wow, just wow! Magnificent manufactured home nestled on a horse property surrounded by Mountain views. Captivating interior boasts a welcoming living/dining room with a trending palette, handsome engineered laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and abundant natural light. Well-sized family room w/French doors to the patio. Stunning eat-in kitchen offers white upper cabinets, gray lower cabinets, granite counters, skylights, sparkling SS appliances, and a center island w/a breakfast bar. This property features two main bedrooms that have private bathrooms! Massive backyard has a covered patio, fenced space, desert plants, storage shed, plant nursery, horse barn, and an oversized garage that can also be a workshop! Everything is here! Make this yours now!

