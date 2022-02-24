 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $449,900

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $449,900

This is a very special home! Beautiful, bright and well maintained. 5 bed, 3 bath, large entertaining spaces. 1 bed and bath on the main floor, big lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances included & pantry. Plantation shutters and new 2'' blinds. The great room is just that, GREAT! Perfect for large crowds or just a cozy night at home. Slider leads you to the backyard with more entertaining area, outdoor fireplace, BBQ center and a free form pool that is fully fenced for safety. Large outdoor dining area all in a super gated community.Lots to love about this property.A must see!!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News