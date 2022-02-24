 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $450,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $450,000

Beautiful property conveniently located within walking distance to the University of Arizona. This property has 2 homes on it, the historical home in front has 2 bedrooms and 1bath, was built in 1944 with an Arizona room and hard wood floors. The rear home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and was built in 1999. Please DO NOT DISTURB tenants.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News