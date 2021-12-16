 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $450,000

Rare 4bd/2ba Home + Guest House in the highly sought after Poet's Square Historic Neighborhood. Low maintenance Desert Landscape all throughout the property. Main house features Private Split Floor-plan. Beautiful Kitchen offers plenty of counter space. Huge and Spacious backyard offers endless opportunities plus a mountain view, fire-pit, and horseshoes. Covered Patio features a projector screen for fun outdoor screening! Rare Guest House presents all sorts of unique opportunities including additional income from rent! Do not miss this wonderful opportunity to call this place home!

