5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $450,000

Spectacular 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath home with primary Bedroom on the first floor with Porcelain Plank flooring. Custom Cabinetry throughout including built in shelving in secondary bedrooms. Bedroom 5 has built-in desk. Custom dark maple cabinets throughout the house. Kitchen features include thirteen inch deep, forty-two inch tall upper cabinets; thirty inch wide pantry cabinet with pull out shelves; pull out shelves in base cabinets; spice cabinet; soft close drawer slides and hinges; desk alcove; and undercabinet lighting. Large spacious pool size yard. RANGE PRICING $450,000 - $475,000.

