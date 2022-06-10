5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $455,000

Searching for a new home? This is the one for you! This 5 beds, 3 baths property in La Estancia De Tucson is now on the market! Has a bedroom and a full bathroom down stairs. Perfectly flowing open layout features a welcoming foyer, tile floor, trending palette, & stylish light fixtures throughout. Comfortable family room. Cook like a chef in this well-equipped kitchen showcasing dark wood cabinets w/crown moulding, SS appliances, granite counters, & an island w/a breakfast bar. Flexible den is perfect for an office. Airy loft for an exercising area. Sizable main bedroom boasts soft carpet & an ensuite w/dual sinks. What's not to like? Relaxing backyard offers a covered patio and manicured landscape. Hurry! Book a showing today!