5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $460,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $460,000

Amazing opportunity in East Tucson. Large 5 bed 4 bath home on large corner lot. Fully remodeled and updated with 3 complete master suites each with Full baths, walk-in closets and zoned HVAC plus 2 additional bed rooms and full bath! Three covered parking spaces with room for additional garage and or pool! You wont find another one like this!

