5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $464,000

GORGEOUS 2722 sq ft 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home SITED on a premium lot boarding lush green belt in a small CHARMING gated community near Tanque Verde and Wrightstown. FEATURES INCLUDE: Extended windows/doors, high ceilings, recessed lighting, ceiling fans. Open kitchen/family room, gas fireplace, built-in entertainment area, island kitchen, cherry finish extended cabinets, Granite counters, gas stove, walk-in pantry. 2 bedrooms/1full bath downstairs, 3 bedrooms/2 full baths upstairs. Master suite w/garden tub/separate shower, dual vanities, huge walk-in closet, full length extended covered deck overlooks both patio & green belt. Hardwood & ceramic floors. Wired for security and surround sound, intercom system, soft water loop.

