5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $465,000

Beautiful 5 bedroom/3 bath home on a large lot close to everything including bike paths with beautiful mountain views. This spacious home features a split floor plan, 2 master suites and new flooring throughout the home. The backyard is meant for entertaining with a large pool and a swim up BBQ pit/bar. Once you are done with the pool, there is an inviting outdoor fireplace with plenty of seating for upcoming cooler weather. You will absolutely love this home! Come and view it today! Sellers will entertain/counter offers between 450K-475K.

