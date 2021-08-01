 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $470,000

Lovely home in historic Catalina Vista neighborhood! Gorgeous red brick home on large .34 acre lot tucked away in this highly desirable neighborhood - close to Banner, UofA, bus lines, entertainment, downtown, you name it. Fireplaces in master bedroom and living room. Detached storage buildings and extra large, fenced off side yard perfect for pool or toys, or garage/carport/living space (check with city) - lots of space and possibilities! Property now qualifies for historic tax classification for owner occupied buyers. Tahoe Park is a block away. Hurry!

