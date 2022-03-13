 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $475,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $475,000

This home with a great floorplan will not be around for long. It can be a multi generational living, 3 (master) bedrooms are over sized and 4 bathrooms total. A great room w/ family-room, living-room, dining-room and fireplace. New electric, A/C unit plus 3 mini splits. It has 3 Car-carports and for protection security screens for doors and windows.Buyer/Client to preform their own due diligence. NO SPDS or Clue Report.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News