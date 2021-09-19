Extreme privacy and an impeccable home located in Oro Valley and withinVillages of La Canada gated community. Premium lot at the end of a cul-de-sac backing to a mountain reserve surrounded by a golf course and spectacular sunset views. Relax in your large pool enjoying theresort style surroundings, lush landscaping, citrus trees and much more. Extended cover patio and storage shed-workshop off patio. Extra Room on the main level for guest/den/office. Large family room contains a dining area with plenty of natural light. The spacious upstairs master has an extra bonus room off master that is a great workout room or private retreat. This is a truly fantastic home close to Basis School, shopping, bike and walking trails.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $475,000
