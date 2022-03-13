Tastefully remodeled sprawling ranch home with 5 bedrooms/ 3 baths on large .28 acre lot. Newly remodeled kitchen with custom marble countertops & updated bathrooms. Split bedroom floorplan. Master with fireplace, on suite bath and full kitchen located in rear of the home with private door out to yard & carport. Attached guesthouse with living area, separate bedroom,bath,kitchen,with door to outside back yard. 3 complete separate living areas. Oversized 4 car carport. Large lot ready for gardens, toys or landscaping. Close to U of A, and many other Convenient restaurants and shops. This property makes an awesome ''Work From Home Space'' with a separate room for work/office/studio. Seller is a licensed real estate agent in Arizona
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $475,000
