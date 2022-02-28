 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $475,000

Located in the desirable gated neighborhood of The Villages of La Canada. This 5-bedroom 3 bath home has a wonderful floorplan including a full bath & bedroom downstairs. The home has recently been updated with wood look tile downstairs, kitchen was remodeled with new cabinets, granite counters, tile backsplash, & stainless steel appliances. Featuring a formal living room & dining area at the entry plus a separate family room with Wet Bar, there is room for the whole family to spread out. The large primary suite features plantation shutters, dual sinks, soaking tub, and large walk-in shower. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs & a shared bath with dual sinks. Take a break from the summer heat in the refreshing pool complimented by artificial turf & a low maintenance backyard

