5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $475,000

Stunning 5 bed 4 bath energy efficient HERS home! Bright open great room off the gourmet kitchen with island, double ovens, gas cooktop and gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. First level guest room with a full bath is handicap accessible. Under Stair closet for storage. Garage has a utility sink and overhead storage. Upstairs has a 2nd living room/loft area, 2nd Bedroom with an on-suite bath and Master Bathroom with dual vanity and a huge walk in closet! Large laundry room with washer/dryer included. Ceiling fans and custom blinds throughout! Enjoy the evenings in the serene setting of the backyard with mountain views, fully landscaped yard complete with synthetic grass, brick pavers, and a custom fire pit. Come check out your new home today!

