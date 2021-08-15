GORGEOUS 2722 sq ft 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home SITED on a premium lot boarding lush green belt in a small CHARMING gated community near Tanque Verde and Wrightstown. FEATURES INCLUDE: Extended windows/doors, high ceilings, recessed lighting, ceiling fans. Open kitchen/family room, gas fireplace, built-in entertainment area, island kitchen, cherry finish extended cabinets, Granite counters, gas stove, walk-in pantry. 2 bedrooms/1full bath downstairs, 3 bedrooms/2 full baths upstairs. Master suite w/garden tub/separate shower, dual vanities, huge walk-in closet, full length extended covered deck overlooks both patio & green belt. Hardwood & ceramic floors. Wired for security and surround sound, intercom system, soft water loop.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $479,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There have been 489 cases and 25 outbreaks in Pima County schools, since June 20.
For Star subscribers: A new clinic opening in Tucson will focus on more face time with medical staff, lower hospitalizations for older patients.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
The wreck is causing a major traffic jams along West Valencia Road.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After opening during the pandemic last year, Pure Poke is ready to launch its second location, this one in Oro Valley.
- Updated
The average annual rainfall total since 1991 has been 10.61 inches.
- Updated
Half of the money donated by Cody and Patsy Ritchie will be used toward scholarships; the rest will be earmarked for "program enhancements" for the football and golf programs.
- Updated
Pima County Board of Supervisor's voted against several COVID-19 related actions at its meeting Tuesday.
- Updated
A student who was reportedly exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and two adults were arrested after refusing to leave campus.
- Updated
The new statutes range from banning school mask mandates, voting changes to teaching "critical race theory" in schools.