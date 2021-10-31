 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $480,000

Come check out this wonderful red brick home! well maintained and fully updated! friendly neighborhood in central Tucson. This 1836 square foot home has 5 Bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Perfect income property or multi gen living opportunity. Current owner has cash flow using guest suite as AirBnB which is fully furnished with appliances! The kitchen is updated with appliances included. Modern tile flooring throughout with newer carpet in the back living room. This area, in terms of access, Has pretty much everything including schools, parks, the zoo, hospitals, UofA, shopping, restaurants, and access to the River Walk for hiking, biking and much more.

