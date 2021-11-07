 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $485,000

Don't miss your chance on this fantastic opportunity in Oro Valley! This home needs some TLC and the list price reflects that. This amazing floor plan offers over 3,500 sf, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, dramatic double ceiling entrance with spectacular staircase, ample living areas, large kitchen, and 3 car garage. Partially landscaped back yard that is just waiting for your finishing touches. You will enjoy your swimming pool and spa and unbeatable mountain views!! Oro Valley homes with this quality of mountain views are very hard to find! Seller will repair ceiling damage and will thoroughly clean the property prior to closing. This is an as-is sale.

