5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $489,000

Gorgeous move in ready home with a pool!! Enjoy the summer heat in the comfort of your new home with private backyard oasis. This home backs up to a wash for added privacy. You will love the space and oversized bedrooms this home has to offer. Close to parks, schools, and more. The master is downstairs for added convenience.Owner is licensed to sell Real Estate in the state of Arizona

