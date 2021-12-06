 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $489,900

Wonderful location 4 BR 2 BA main home with integrated 1 BR / 1 BA Guest Quarters. Updated and Flexible to fit todays lifestyle , great floorplan flow. Chef's kitchen with loads of cabinetry and countertop space, built in buffet plus stainless steel appliances. 2 fireplaces. Owner's suite with private bath and wall of closets. Adorable Guest Quarters features 1 BR 1 BA, a full kitchen, living and dining areas, laundry room and private access. Desirable N/S orientation. Back yard has nice patios, a shed and separate garden or dog run. Majority of windows are replaced with dual pane windows, roof replacement on the schedule, newer mechanicals. This is a super clean, pride of ownership home and community you will not want to miss!

