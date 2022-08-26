5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $490,000

Over an acre with no HOA! Built in 2021, this open floor plan 4 Bedrooms and 3 bath is perfect for anyone that wants plenty of room to have their ''Big Boy Toys'' at home and not in storage. How about that metal roof with No maintenance! Kitchen features beautiful Two-tone cabinets with quartz countertops. No carpet here! Modern, stained and stamped concrete floors throughout. 310 sq. ft. Work from home office with separate entrance has full bath, or use this unit as a guest room. Lots of options here! The backyard is a your blank canvas with natural desert and wonderful mountain views. This beautiful home won't last long. Call today!