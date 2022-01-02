 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $495,000

  • Updated

Home sweet home! Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom .54 acre residence nestled on a peaceful cul-de-sac with delightful desert landscape & mountain views is waiting for you! Come inside to discover a spacious open floor showcasing neutral palette, dazzling light fixtures, tile flooring, & clean lines that favor a sleek and modern design. The stunning kitchen offers a plethora of white cabinets with crown moulding, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a center island with a breakfast bar. Primary bedroom features a private bathroom, a walk-in closet, an adjoined extra room/office with direct access to the backyard. Fabulous backyard features a pool and plenty of usable space for you to customize! Perfect spot for your gatherings!

