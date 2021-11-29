 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $495,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $495,000

This Beautiful Contemporary home is in the very desirable Silverado Hills community. It features 5 bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms. The 1st floor has vaulted ceilings, 1 bedroom and a full bath, Kitchen has Island Cooking and seating as well as custom southwestern Designed Oak Kitchen Cabinets. The family room features a beautiful Fireplace. Then follow the Oak rail staircase to the upper level featuring 4 more bedroom and 2 baths, including a large Master Bathroom with private walk out balcony. Home also has a 3 car garage and many other upgrades. And NO POLY here. Truly a must see.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News