This desert oasis is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac on a 1.5 acre lot. Established family home in a great location close to shopping, schools and restaurants. Large split bedroom floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. 2 living areas and generous dining room provide plenty of room to gather. The kitchen offers top of the line appliances, granite counters and a great layout. Fantastic rear yard fully landscaped with two patios for enjoying the huge lot and great Arizona weather. Whole house speaker system includes volume controls in almost every room and full surround sound in the living area. Close to hiking areas including Saguaro Nat'l Park.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $499,000
