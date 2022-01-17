 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $499,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $499,000

Wonderful location 4 BR 2 BA main home with integrated 1 BR / 1 BA Guest Quarters. Updated and Flexible to fit todays lifestyle , great floorplan flow. Chef's kitchen with loads of cabinetry and countertop space, built in buffet plus stainless steel appliances. 2 fireplaces. Owner's suite with private bath and wall of closets. Adorable Guest Quarters features 1 BR 1 BA, a full kitchen, living and dining areas, laundry room and private access. Desirable N/S orientation. Back yard has nice patios, a shed and separate garden or dog run. Majority of windows are replaced with dual pane windows, NEW roof with warranty, Newer HVAC just serviced, fresh paint and loaded with extras. This is a super clean, pride of ownership home and community you will not want to miss!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News