5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $499,000

Discover the unparalleled craftsmanship of this country estate on 2.46 acres! This 3,200 sq ft home is full of charm & tucked away on a private lot. Full-length front covered patio provides stunning desert & sunset views. Interior boasts formal living & dining rooms, Saltillo tile in all the right places, den w/closet ideal for an office or extra bedroom, French doors, & a comfy family room w/fireplace. Spacious kitchen is equipped with a plethora of wood cabinets, SS appliances, stylish counters, mosaic backsplash, breakfast room, and island w/a breakfast bar. Carpet in the master bedroom has walk-in closet, private bathroom, & backyard access. The backyard offers vast potential to be personalized.Storage shed on site, and Plenty of space to roam & all your toys!

