Fantastic opportunity, two separate houses at just $213 per sqft! Move in ready Mid-Century Modern combined 5 bed/5 bath 2,346 total SqFt masonry stucco bungalows located in desirable Schumacher subdivision. Built in 1941, main house is 2 bed/3 bath 1,204 SqFt and separate permitted 3 bed/2bath 1,142 SqFt complete 2nd house located in thriving Central Tucson, walking distance to U of A, Downtown Tucson, Sun Link Streetcar, quick access to I-10 to Raytheon and the Tucson International Airport.Unique opportunity with vintage character and charm of 1940's & updated amenities for those looking for modern multigenerational living, lucrative Air B-n-B properties, live in one & work/rent the other, seasonal visitors, parents looking to secure student housing, U of A/Banner Medical professionals
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $499,000
