 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $5,800

Spectacular high ridge lot with dramatic mountain, city, and sunset views. Custom built 4173 sq ft architecturally unique David Tyson home with batten and board high pine ceilings, walls of windows, and thoughtful design details throughout. Featured in House Beautiful. Resort-like yard with multiple patios, pool, and beautiful desert landscaping on just under an acre. Five bedrooms, including two guest suites, all with views and walk-in closets. Primary bedroom includes fireplace, sitting area, large tub, and private patio with hot tub. 4 1/2 baths. New designer gourmet kitchen with Sub-Zero fridge and Thermador Freedom top-of-the-line induction cooktop, new anti-microbial washer and dryer. Project room/office with spectacular mountain views. 713 sq ft garage with two large storage closets

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

For Star subscribers: A sudden lapse in the University of Arizona-affiliated online school's ability to collect G.I. Bill benefits is the latest strike against UA Global Campus, which is run by a company in financial trouble. And now, advocates want the U.S. Education Department to cut off the school's federal financial aid. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News