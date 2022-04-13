5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $5,800

Spectacular high ridge lot with dramatic mountain, city, and sunset views. Custom built 4173 sq ft architecturally unique David Tyson home with batten and board high pine ceilings, walls of windows, and thoughtful design details throughout. Featured in House Beautiful. Resort-like yard with multiple patios, pool, and beautiful desert landscaping on just under an acre. Five bedrooms, including two guest suites, all with views and walk-in closets. Primary bedroom includes fireplace, sitting area, large tub, and private patio with hot tub. 4 1/2 baths. New designer gourmet kitchen with Sub-Zero fridge and Thermador Freedom top-of-the-line induction cooktop, new anti-microbial washer and dryer. Project room/office with spectacular mountain views. 713 sq ft garage with two large storage closets