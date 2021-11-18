 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $500,000

Seller Shall Entertain Offers between $500,0000-$525,000. Stunning Richmond American Offering Resort Living in the Vail School District! Step into Grand Two Story Foyer that Leads you from a Formal Dining/Living Room to Great Room w/ Deco Stone Ledger Wall w/Electric Wall Fireplace. Chef's Kitchen w/ Black SS Appliances, Granite Counters, Expansive Island Faced w/Stone Ledger, Gas Range, Butler's Pantry & Wine Frig. Step out through French Sliders to your own Private Oasis w/Extended Covered Patio, Turf, Travertine Sitting Area & Stunning Salt Water Pebble Tec Pool & Spa. Back Inside, 1 Bedroom & Full Bath Downstairs. Beautiful Laminate & Wrought-Iron Banister Guide you to 2nd Floor w/ 4 Bedrooms. Generous Master Suite Offers 2 Walk-In Closets, Soaking Tub & Separate Shower. Attention to

