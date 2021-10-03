 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $500,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $500,000

Seller Shall Entertain Offers between $500,0000-$525,000. Stunning Richmond American Offering Resort Living in the Vail School District! Step into Grand Two Story Foyer that Leads you from a Formal Dining/Living Room to Great Room w/ Deco Stone Ledger Wall w/Electric Wall Fireplace. Chef's Kitchen w/ Black SS Appliances, Granite Counters, Expansive Island Faced w/Stone Ledger, Gas Range, Butler's Pantry & Wine Frig. Step out through French Sliders to your own Private Oasis w/Extended Covered Patio, Turf, Travertine Sitting Area & Stunning Salt Water Pebble Tec Pool & Spa. Back Inside, 1 Bedroom & Full Bath Downstairs. Beautiful Laminate & Wrought-Iron Banister Guide you to 2nd Floor w/ 4 Bedrooms. Generous Master Suite Offers 2 Walk-In Closets, Soaking Tub & Separate Shower. Attention to

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Tucson attorney found dead
Local news

Missing Tucson attorney found dead

  • Updated

Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News