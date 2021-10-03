Enjoy views of Sombrero Peak from your backyard pool+spa oasis! Tucked away in Continental Reserve, w/ walking distance to an award winning elementary school, this beautifully upgraded 5 bed/3bath home features oversized wood look tile floors, white kitchen cabinets w/ stainless steel and granite, plus extra details and decorative touches throughout! Upstairs you will find master suite and 3 more bedrooms. The oversized 5th bed/office is located downstairs. Exterior of home was repainted in 2021 and has financed solar. The true 3 car garage features epoxy finished floors and ample storage with built-in shelving+cabinets. The neighborhood features a walking path and close to shopping & I-10! *Agent owned, seller requires post-occupancy for 3 weeks, buyer must qualify for solar loan transfer
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $515,000
