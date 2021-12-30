VIEWS,VIEWS,VIEWS...you simply can't beat the views from this PREMIUM Pulte lot whether on the ground floor or the large upper deck! AMAZING! This size home with this lot just does not become available everyday... It is 5 bedrooms, 4 baths with a HUGE loft upstairs, 3 car garage, solar hot water heater and located a few doors from a wonderful cul-de-sac! The backyard has a raised firepit area for the views, built-in grill and covered patio with pro installed flagstone. The inside downstairs was just painted and the outside was painted 4 years ago. The kitchen has granite countertops, island and gas range. The community offers a pool, parks, walking paths and community center to hold big events! It's not just a home it's a lifestyle! Don't miss it!!! NOTE: ALL PICTURES FROM 2018
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $518,000
