5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $524,900

Fantastic opportunity for move in ready Mid-Century Modern 5 bed/5 bath 2,346 total SqFt masonry stucco bungalow located in desirable Schumacher subdivision. Built in 1941, main house is 2 bed/3 bath 1,204 SqFt and separate permitted 3 bed/2bath 1,142 SqFt complete 2nd house located in thriving Central Tucson, walking distance to U of A, Downtown Tucson, Sun Link Streetcar, quick access to I-10 to Raytheon and the Tucson International Airport.Unique opportunity with vintage character and charm of 1940's and updated amenities for those looking for modern multigenerational living, lucrative Air B-n-B property, live in one & work/rent the other, seasonal visitors, parents looking to secure student housing, U of A, Banner Medical professionals and investors alike!Featuring: N/S orientatio

