5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000

Gorgeous 2 story updated home with 5 BR + an office! Nicely landscaped, low maintenance yard with lighting, pavers, solar heated pool & gorgeous mountain views. NE facing backyard with an orange tree! This lovely home features a first-floor master BR with bay window, large bathroom & remodeled shower. Herringbone tile throughout the lower level. Warm, woodgrain laminate throughout the bedrooms & custom staircase. Pulte Energy Star home with soft water system & Hunter Douglas blinds throughout. Security prewires for cameras & ADT security system. Surround sound in the living room & back patio. The backyard features a locking gate that gives you direct access to the Chuck Huckleberry Loop bike path with walking distance to the park. Owner is happy to convert gym back to a BR upon request.