5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000

IMMACTULATE remodeled home, complimented with wheelchair accessibility, with a convenient Mother-In-Law Suite for the large family or investment property to earn rental income. CC&R'S allow for a second home or guest house build/out in the large back lot of this iconic home with dual access to lot. This spacious home comes with NEW tank-less water heater. Newer HVAC, and recoated roof. Workshop with electric/cooling & heating! Huge working lot. Backyard with built pergola.

