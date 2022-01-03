 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000

BREATHTAKING MOUNTAIN VIEWS! A rare find for investors! This 5 bed/3 bath, residence on a .79 acre lot in Skyline Bel Air Estates is waiting for your personal touch. Come inside to a bright and spacious living/dining area, a 2nd family room off the kitchen that has multi-sliders leading to back patio, and charming fireplace. Beautiful mountain views in primary bedroom and access to the serene yard. The backyard with oversized lap pool boasts incredible mountain views and plenty of usable space, perfect for entertaining. A possible Sky-deck can be added on the roof for another perspective of the mountains and city. HVAC replaced approx. 2018, electric panel replaced 2021, roof replaced approx. 2012. Home sold as-is and all information to be verified by buyer. This one has tons of potential!

