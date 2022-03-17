 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000

BEAUTIFUL 5 bedroom PLUS DEN, 4 full bath home built in 2014 features open concept floor plan with huge loft upstairs! Master Suite and Guest Bedroom and Bathroom are downstairs! Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliance, pull-out drawers, walk-in pantry and more. Other upgrades include triple pane windows, 3 owned solar panels, water softener, wood-look floors in all the bedrooms and loft. Backyard backs to common space with BBQ gas bib, pavers to the front, TV mounted in covered patio, and view fencing. Neighborhood has parks, dog park, pool, clubhouse & soccer field, tennis courts nearby. One of the parks is directly across the street. Vail School District! Come. See. Stay!

