5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000

Full 4 car garage, 5 bedroom home tucked away in a small subdivision with over $68,000 of upgrades.Open and bright gourmet kitchen opens to great room, equipped with SS appliances, upgraded cabinets w/pullouts, granite counters, gas cooktop, electric double ovens and pantry. Split bedroom plan. Jack & Jill bedrooms with separate bath, perfect for guest/in-laws quarters. Owners suite with custom tiled shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Closet can be added in 5th bedroom, now used as office. Interior professionally painted in stylish neutral colors, all window treatments throughout stay, high ceilings. Rare 4 car garage, equipped w/50 amp service good for electric car or welder, built in shelving. Save $$$ w/assumable solar lease, only $205. per month.Great location, EZ access to I-10

