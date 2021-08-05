Beautiful Canada Hills 5BR, 3.5BA with terrific views of the mountains and golf course. East facing backyard has sparkling pebble tec pool and large covered porch. The interior is sunny and open. The front of the home has a large living room and dining room area with lots of windows. Master bedroom is downstairs with extra large ensuite bathroom. The big open kitchen is right off the family room which has a cozy gas fireplace. Four bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. One bedroom upstairs is a second master with a balcony to sit and look at the amazing mountain/golf course views. No poly pipes and completely new HVAC system as of 6/2021. There are rolling shutters all along the backside of the bottom floor. Great neighborhood and home with lots of potential. Buyers backed out, your gain!
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000
