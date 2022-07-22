Over an acre with no HOA! Built in 2021, this open floor plan 4 Bedrooms and 3 bath is perfect for anyone that wants plenty of room to have their ''Big Boy Toys'' at home and not in storage. How about that metal roof with No maintenance! Kitchen features beautiful Two-tone cabinets with quartz countertops. No carpet here! Modern, stained and stamped concrete floors throughout. 310 sq. ft. Work from home office with separate entrance has full bath, or use this unit as a guest room. Lots of options here! The backyard is a your blank canvas with natural desert and wonderful mountain views. This beautiful home won't last long. Call today!
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $525,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: In just one year, Salad and Go has opened two Tucson restaurants and has three more in the works.
For Star subscribers: An 826-unit complex in Tucson's Catalina Foothills, has sold for $178 million — more than $215,000 per apartment.
Looking for a day trip in Southern Arizona? Here, we're making the argument for a visit to Nogales, Arizona. The small town packs a big punch. Here are our recommendations for food and things to do!
A fire Sunday night caused significant damage to a wing of Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson. Repair costs could be expected to be millions of dollars, a fire official said.
For Star subscribers: With the price of everything going sky high, you might be able to save a bit by splitting a massive plate at one of these Tucson restaurants.
Officials have identified two people who were killed early Saturday when their vehicle collided with a Porsche SUV that was headed the wrong w…
Nattha's Bann Thai Asian is located in the former Peking Palace on Tucson's east side. The new restaurant serves Thai and Chinese dishes.
Vance Johnson, who has been in recovery for nine years, has taken an ambassador job with America's Rehab Campuses.
The Sabino Canyon Crawler is offering weekly night tours of Sabino Canyon in Tucson, Arizona, every Saturday through October 2022. The 7.4-mile long roundtrip tour starts at 8 p.m.
What's happening in Tucson this weekend: Backpack giveaways, movies, markets, a pop-up nightclub, kid-friendly activities, cat karaoke and more events in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley, Arizona areas. Some events are free!