 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $527,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $527,000

  • Updated

VIEWS,VIEWS,VIEWS...you simply can't beat the views from this PREMIUM Pulte lot whether on the ground floor or the large upper deck! AMAZING! This size home with this lot just does not become available everyday... It is 5 bedrooms, 4 baths with a HUGE loft upstairs, 3 car garage, solar hot water heater and located a few doors from a wonderful cul-de-sac! The backyard has a raised firepit area for the views, built-in grill and covered patio with pro installed flagstone. The inside downstairs was just painted and the outside was painted 4 years ago. The kitchen has granite countertops, island and gas range. The community offers a pool, parks, walking paths and community center to hold big events! It's not just a home it's a lifestyle! Don't miss it!!! NOTE: ALL PICTURES FROM 2018

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News