5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $530,000

Beautiful Large 5 Bedroom and 4 Bathroom home with a Bedroom with full bath downstairs + den. Open floor plan. Deluxe Gourmet kitchen with dual oven, gas stove, large quartz island and walk in pantry. The upstairs living area boosts a loft that is utilized as a second family room, the laundry room is also on this level, and four bedrooms. The deluxe master bath is to die for with a walk in shower and large walk in closet. You can't go wrong with the highly rated Vail School District & the easy access to I-10, U of A Tech Park & Davis Monthan Air Force Base

