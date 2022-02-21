 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $530,000

Absolutely beautiful property with large living spaces, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 3 car garage with an extended driveway! Walk in to the formal living room with soaring high ceilings taking your eyes immediately to a wall of windows showcasing a picturesque view of the mountains behind! Upgraded porcelain tile is consistent throughout the entire home including the bedrooms. There is a gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and backsplash, double ovens, gas cook top, and a large peninsula for plenty of barstool seating. Enjoy a spacious dining room, a large family room for family movie nights with a built in surround sound system, two-sided gas fireplace, and another wall of windows to see the beautiful scenery of mountains.

