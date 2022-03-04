 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $530,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $530,000

Beautiful Large 5 Bedroom and 4 Bathroom home with a Bedroom with full bath downstairs + den. Open floor plan. Deluxe Gourmet kitchen with dual oven, gas stove, large quartz island and walk in pantry. The upstairs living area boosts a loft that is utilized as a second family room, the laundry room is also on this level, and four bedrooms. The deluxe master bath is to die for with a walk in shower and large walk in closet. You can't go wrong with the highly rated Vail School District & the easy access to I-10, U of A Tech Park & Davis Monthan Air Force Base

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tucson's wild swing in water use — a red flag, or a blip?
Subscriber

Tucson's wild swing in water use — a red flag, or a blip?

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: Recent spikes in water usage, during record-setting hot and dry periods, were very rare for conservation-minded Tucsonans — we've  kept overall water use steady for decades despite population growth. The spikes raise questions about future water demand, and supplies, under climate change.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News