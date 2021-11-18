This luxurious north/south facing Continental Reserve home is often referred to as The Oasis. Situated on an extra large lot with gorgeous views of Sombrero Peak, this may be the finest property you've ever toured. The nine foot deep heated pool with unique, sunken-in barbecue, swim up bar & kitchen area will entertain family & friends for years to come. Inside is the gourmet kitchen with large, wide open great room. Pull up a seat at the extended granite island or enjoy the breakfast nook looking into the back yard. Decorative touches are evident throughout the 5BR masterpiece including 18in offset tile, new carpet, two extended skylights, Bose surround system in main living area and all bedrooms, formal dining room, garden tub & double shower in master suite along with modular
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $530,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 2 min to read
For Star subscribers: A new casino planned by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe in Tucson would create hundreds of jobs and bring in revenue for the city.
- Updated
The weekly tally of new cases across Pima County has risen above the summer 2020 peak, when cases first surged here.
- Updated
A 16-year-old is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in midtown Tucson.
- Updated
Four men killed at a party at a mobile home community on Tucson's southwest side range in age from 18 to 24, police said.
- Updated
A federal grand jury in Tucson issued the indictments and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tucson is handling the prosecution..
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Flower Child and Doughbird are set to open next year at Campbell Plaza.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Blake Masters was a brilliant student and friend at Tucson's Green Fields Country Day School, his friends say. Now he's unrecognizable to them as he seeks the Trump endorsement.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After rescuing the baby javelinas — known as "reds" because of their youthful, auburn hair — a Tucson couple is seeking changes to in-ground garbage bins that attract and trap wildlife.
- Updated
County considering suing city of Tucson over new rates that will see the average Tucson Water customer in unincorporated county limits will see monthly water bills increase from $50.28 to $56.45 per month.
- Updated
A 19-year-old died when he crashed into a gravel truck Thursday.