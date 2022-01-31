 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $545,000

Premium lot fully remodeled with GORGEOUS Pusch Ridge and golf course views! Sparkling, pebble Tec pool, 2 covered patios, exterior fireplace, putting green. Custom interior palette, beautiful wood-look floors, upgraded lighting, ceiling fans, window blinds, and tile flooring. Fantastic eat-in kitchen with VIEWS overlooks family room with center island, breakfast bar, glass tiled back-splash, SS/black appliances, desk area, and wood cabinets. Master retreat on first level with patio/pool access, walk-in closet. Loft area with endless possibilities. Charming 5th BR with a cozy fireplace. Plush carpet in 3 bedrooms, ample closets, 2.5 baths & 3 car garage. Up-grade list available includes 2 new AC units!! Neighborhood park plus walk to Riverfront park on OV's vast trail system!!

