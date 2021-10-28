 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $545,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $545,000

Stunning complete remodeled 5 bedroom home in the prestigious gated community of Sabino Mountain. Inviting open plan with 2 guest rooms down with bath, upstairs are 2 guest rooms with bath plus luxurious owners suite which includes a bonus room, bath and a private balcony. Gorgeous hickory wood floors in all bedrooms & staircase, warm tile flooring on main floor & baths, granite countertops & tile surrounds in all baths, quartz countertops in kitchen with full tiled backslash, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, cozy fireplace in family room, vaulted ceilings, stylish ceiling fans throughout are all just a few fabulous features. Peaceful backyard w/ expansive covered patio viewing the mountains & open space where wildlife passes by. Community has a pool, spa and clubhouse

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News