5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $549,000

A RARE find, this amazing centrally located 5-bedroom 4 bath ranch home on 1/2 acre corner lot. This beautifully remodeled home has 3 en-suite master bedrooms, a fully remodeled kitchen with new custom cabinets, granite counters, SS Appliances and oversized granite island. The floor plan encompasses a great room that flows into the back yard to enjoy the newly re-plastered lap pool. New roof with warranty, new HVAC, new wood flooring, new baseboards, new doors, new dual pane windows, new lighting, new ceiling fans, new water heaters, new pool equipment. This lot is just shy of 1/2 of an acre zoned RX2 with endless possibilities double gate access to street. Perfect for a workshop, home office, tennis court and plenty of room store your RVs and trailers. Owner/Agent

