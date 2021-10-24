Spectacular remodeled home in a very desirable East Central Tucson subdivision. You will love this private very unique neighborhood with no HOA and large lots. This unique one of kind home shouts perfection and attention to detail throughout. Huge open kitchen with 8 ft breakfast bar, double oven, upgraded stainless steel gas stove and space saver under counter microwave. Granite counter tops and pendent lighting enhance the expansive kitchen perfect for your inner chef. The wood plank ceramic tile and red brick fireplace provide a cozy, casual elegance that lead to a very ''at home'' feel. The lot is just under 3/4 of an acre that is completely walled in and has the perfect place to add a pool. Last but not least, there is a 5 car garage and two car carport. New roof and 2 new AC units.
5 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $550,000
